CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 48 trucks carrying relief supplies for flood-hit states

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 48 trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected residents of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab from Saharanpur. Speaking at an event organized at Sarovar Portico on Ambala Road, CM Yogi described relief supplies as a vital expression of human compassion.

He emphasized that in this hour of crisis, the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in the affected states. On this occasion, he also announced additional assistance of ₹ five crore each for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that relief material is being sent on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that while new paradigms of development are emerging daily, the government’s disaster management efforts are proving highly effective.

“Organisations such as the NDRF, Apda Mitra, and local police are actively engaged in relief operations, and their work is strengthened when society and voluntary organisations support the victims,” the CM said.

Describing floods as the state’s biggest natural challenge, he added, “Timely preparations have so far spared Uttar Pradesh from major devastation, though minor waterlogging occurred in low-lying areas.” He identified vulnerable regions along the Yamuna—from Saharanpur, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar to Prayagraj—as well as the mouths of the Ganges, Saryu, Ghaghra, Ramganga, and Hindon rivers from Bijnor to Ballia. CM Yogi assured that in case of loss of life or property due to river overflow, the government would immediately provide relief.

CM Yogi also spoke about other disaster relief measures in Uttar Pradesh. He added, "Families who lose members to animal or snake bites during the rainy season receive Rs 4 lakh in compensation. Funds are provided to rebuild homes destroyed by disasters, and families affected by river erosion are given land leases and financial aid to construct new houses. In flood-affected villages, arrangements are made for meals, milk for children, fodder for livestock, and safe transport to relief camps."

Emphasizing the spirit of solidarity, CM Yogi stated that the relief material distributed within Uttar Pradesh is now being extended to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab through the 48 trucks. He reaffirmed that if disasters strike anywhere, Uttar Pradesh will be ready to assist. Recognizing the severe damage caused by cloudbursts and heavy rains, he reiterated the provision of Rs five crore each to the relief funds of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

To personally deliver the assistance, UP ministers Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Jaswant Saini will visit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. At the same time, Saharanpur MLA Rajiv Gumbar will take relief material to Punjab. CM Yogi said these representatives will convey the condolences of the people of Uttar Pradesh and hand over the supplies. He said, "When the nation unites in times of crisis, challenges are overcome, and Uttar Pradesh and its 25 crore citizens stand ready to provide every possible support to the affected."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the public to remain alert and cautious during disasters. He emphasized that excessive water can lead to diseases like diarrhea, and advised people to drink only boiled water. Residents are urged to prevent water accumulation around homes to stop the breeding of dengue and malaria mosquitoes, maintain cleanliness, and ensure regular spraying. In case of snake or poisonous insect bites, immediate medical attention should be sought instead of resorting to traditional methods. Anti-rabies vaccines are available at all CHCs and district hospitals for those bitten by dogs or wild animals. The CM stressed that prevention is the most effective solution.

Addressing journalists, CM Yogi noted, "Heavy rainfall, lightning, and cloudbursts have recently affected many areas in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread flooding. The central and state governments are actively working to assist affected families. NDRF, SDRF, flood units, voluntary organizations, and local authorities are engaged in relief efforts at every level. However, as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are hilly states, life there is particularly challenging, and disasters severely disrupt public life. In such circumstances, it becomes the responsibility of other states to extend support, both financial and material, to the affected citizens."

He added, "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented successful flood management programs in the state. With the support of NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, local police, voluntary organizations, and business and social groups, relief is being provided to all affected citizens." CM Yogi stated that the relief material distributed to flood victims in Uttar Pradesh is being packaged similarly and sent today via 48 trucks to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab for large-scale distribution.

The relief packages include essential food items and daily-use products such as flour, rice, tur dal, roasted gram, sugar, potatoes, spices, refined oil, salt, biscuits, candles, matchboxes, bathing soap, tarpaulins, buckets, sanitary pads, towels, cotton cloth, mugs, Dettol, and disposable bags. Each package contains specific quantities to sustain affected families during the crisis: 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 2 kg tur dal, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg gram, 2.5 kg additional flour, 10 kg potatoes, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg mustard oil, 1 kg salt, two bathing soaps, one packet of candles, one packet of matches, and 10 packets of biscuits, among other essentials.

The event was attended by Legislative Council member and State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Ministers of State Jaswant Singh Saini and Kunwar Brijesh Singh, MLAs Kirat Singh, Devendra Nim, Rajiv Gumbar, Mukesh Choudhary, Mayor Dr. Ajay Kumar, and several public representatives and officials.