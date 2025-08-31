CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Ghazipur (UttarPradesh): UttarPradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur district.

CM Yogi first reached Varanasi, and from there he left to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected Ghazipur district of the state.

After reviewing the situation from the air, the Chief Minister instructed district and divisional officials to ensure that flood-affected families face no inconvenience. He emphasised the timely supply of food, clean drinking water, and healthcare at relief shelters, and asked officials to remain in constant touch with people.

Yogi also ordered special arrangements for cattle feed, purity of drinking water, and adequate stock of medicines, including anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines, in the flood-hit villages. He reiterated that the state government stands with every citizen in this crisis and urged people not to panic. Floods have inundated several areas of Ghazipur, submerging standing crops and cutting off connecting roads.

Waterlogging has blocked the Gahmar bypass, forcing residents to rely on boats for commuting.

In Zamania tehsil, officials held a chaupal to hear villagers’ grievances, while health teams spread awareness about disease prevention and sprayed bleaching powder in affected villages.

With the water level stabilising since Saturday morning, after crossing the danger mark on Friday, people remain hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming days.

Flooding has severely impacted the Sadar, Saidpur, Zamania, Sevrai, and Muhammadabad tehsils of the district. Hundreds of acres of farmland have been submerged, and many connecting roads are now underwater, disrupting transportation and daily life. Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh this year. The flood situation has worsened in many districts. At least 43 districts of the state are badly affected due to the floods.

The districts affected by the floods include Ballia, Bahraich, Badaun, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Kanpur, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, and Varanasi.(IANS)