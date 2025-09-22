CM Yogi extends condolences, financial aid to family of murder victim Deepak Gupta

Live
CM meets bereaved family, hands over cheque of Rs 5 lakh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,on Monday, met the bereaved family of Deepak Gupta, who was brutally killed by animal smugglers in Mahuachaafi village under Pipraich police station on the night of September 15–16.
At the Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister offered condolences and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to Deepak’s father, Durgesh Gupta, his mother, and other family members. He assured them of his full support, saying they need not worry as long as he is alive, and vowed that strictest action will be taken against all those involved in the murder.
Police have so far arrested four accused and sent them to jail, while another gang member, injured in a clash with villagers, later died. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, police and administrative officials have remained in constant contact with the victim’s family to extend assistance.
MP Ravi Kishan Shukla and Pipraich MLA Mahendrapal Singh were also present during CM Yogi’s meeting with the family.