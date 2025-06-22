Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple, assures resolution of issues to over 200 families
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in the premises of Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, where he met more than 200...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in the premises of Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, where he met more than 200 families and assured them resolution of their long-pending issues.
The Chief Minister assured prompt, time-bound resolution of complaints and grievances of the families and also reaffirmed justice for every citizen. He directed the officials to take immediate action on all complaints, warning that any delay in the redressal would not be tolerated. Applications were forwarded to the concerned departments with clear instructions for time-bound resolution.
The CM’s office also took to X to share pictures of Janata Darshan and wrote, “Service and security of every citizen of the state is top priority. CM Yogi met the people who came for 'Janta Darshan' organised at Gorakhnath Mandir campus in Gorakhpur and listened to their problems. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to find a permanent solution to the public problems within a fixed time period.”
A significant number of complaints pertained to land encroachments. CM Yogi ordered officials to free the land of the poor and take strict legal action against land mafias and miscreants, in line with the state’s zero-tolerance policy. He emphasised that those who illegally occupy land or displace the weak must not be spared.
Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured full government support in such cases.
A man in a wheelchair who met the Chief Minister was also assured of quick assistance and was told that lack of funds would not hinder his treatment.