CM Yogi to review preparations of Noida Airport ahead of inauguration on March 28

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Greater Noida on Sunday to oversee the preparations for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for March 28.

The Chief Minister is expected to land in Jewar at around 2 p.m. He will then proceed directly to the airport premises to inspect the ongoing construction work, security arrangements, and other preparations.

He will inspect the venue during his visit, where the inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place. Moreover, CM Adityanath will also inspect the proposed route for the event to ensure smooth traffic and security arrangements.

During the Chief Minister's visit to the airport, he is expected to monitor every aspect and provide necessary guidance to officials to ensure the successful completion of the inauguration ceremony.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with airport officials. The progress of construction work, security arrangements, VIP movement, and the programme outline in detail will be discussed during the meeting.

CM Adityanath will also meet local public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, and seek their input.

After the conclusion of his visit, the Chief Minister will depart for Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad at around 4 p.m. From there, he is scheduled to depart for Lucknow.

The Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, is one of the largest and most modern airport projects in the country, expected to provide a new impetus to investment, employment, and connectivity in the region. It is a major greenfield airport that will connect the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across India and the world.

The airport is being developed with world-class facilities, combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality.

Security and traffic management arrangements around it in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been strengthened. Five new temporary police outposts have been set up in the vicinity, officials said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's visit is considered crucial in finalising the project's preparations.