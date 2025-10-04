CM Yogi’s directives lead to faster disposal of revenue cases, boosting efficiency

Lucknow, October 4: Under the proactive guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant acceleration in revenue case resolution. The CM conducts monthly reviews of district-wise progress, ensuring accountability and efficiency.

A targeted fast-track strategy for resolving revenue disputes has led to marked improvements across the state. According to the September report from the Revenue Courts Computerized Case Management System (RCCMS), Lucknow resolved the highest number of cases at 21,296, while Jaunpur emerged as the top-performing district at the local level, consistently leading in revenue case disposal over the past year.

The results reflect the impact of the Yogi government’s directives and its commitment to ensuring timely justice and efficient governance in revenue matters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear directives to ensure that revenue disputes are resolved on a priority basis. The initiative seeks not only to provide speedy justice to the public but also to enhance transparency and accountability within the administration. District magistrates and other officials have been actively working to clear pending cases. According to the September report from the Revenue Courts Computerized Case Management System (RCCMS), a total of 3,88,145 revenue cases were resolved across Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: 21,296 cases – highest in the state

Prayagraj: 11,396 cases – second

Shahjahanpur: 9,075 cases – third

Jaunpur: 8,856 cases – fourth

Gorakhpur: 8,448 cases – fifth

Jaunpur tops among district courts by resolving 704 cases

According to Jaunpur DM Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh, revenue cases in the district are being resolved in line with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The September report from the Revenue Courts Computerized Case Management System (RCCMS) shows that five revenue courts in Jaunpur collectively resolved 704 cases, surpassing the board’s standard monthly target of 250 cases and achieving an impressive 281.6% completion ratio.

Among the district-level courts across the state, Jaunpur led with 704 cases resolved, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri with 415 cases in second place and Basti with 412 cases in third. Among other notable performances, Fatehpur DM Court resolved 79 cases against a target of 30, achieving 263.33%, the highest in the state, while Jaunpur DM Court resolved 77 cases and Kushinagar DM Court handled 67 cases.

Jaunpur also leads in land revenue case disposal, with the Additional DM (Land Revenue) resolving 251 cases against a standard of 50, securing the top position in the state. Ghazipur followed with 30 cases, Mirzapur with 24 cases, while the Additional DM (Finance and Revenue) handled 21 cases, ranking third.