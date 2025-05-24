CM Yogi's green vision: Uttar Pradesh on track to become eco-tourism hotspot

Lucknow: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh is actively transforming the state into a hub of eco-tourism.

Significantly, the department is working to preserve the natural beauty and biodiversity of Uttar Pradesh, while launching new initiatives to promote sustainable tourism. One such initiative is the ‘Buffer Mein Safar’ (journey through the buffer zones) scheme. This scheme aims to ramp up tourist experiences in the buffer zones of tiger reserves across the state.

As part of what is being seen as a big initiative, new safari routes are being developed in the buffer zones of Dudhwa, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and North Kheri. Areas such as Bhira and Mohammadi are being explored for new eco-tourism opportunities. The Forest and Wildlife department is also imparting training to residents so as to serve as guides, restaurant operators, and other tourism-related roles. This is how the department is aiming to promote local employment and skill development.

The initiative is already showing positive results, with a significant rise in the number of eco-tourism visitors to the state in recent years. Tourists will now be able to enjoy safaris even during the monsoon season, as tiger reserves are being kept open for longer periods.

In addition to the existing tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, the Forest and Wildlife Department is also expanding eco-tourism prospects to new locations. In southern Kheri, tourist circuits have been developed in Gola, Mohammadi Range, and Bhira. The Semrai Lake, a known habitat for migratory birds, is also being included in the tourism circuit for birdwatching and nature excursions.

Furthermore, jungle safaris have been initiated in the buffer zone of Katarniaghat, which lies close to the Nepal border. With its natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and abundance of wildlife, the area is expected to become a major attraction for tourists seeking an immersive nature experience.

To support these efforts, a modern information centre has been established in the Dudhwa tourism complex. This centre will provide insights into local biodiversity, wildlife, and culture, as well as raise awareness about environmental conservation. Training programmes for nature guides, canteen staff, and cooks are also being conducted to ensure high-quality services for tourists.

These initiatives are not only enhancing the skill sets of local youth but are also generating new employment and income opportunities. With sustained efforts and visionary leadership, Uttar Pradesh is steadily positioning itself as a leading eco-tourism destination both nationally and globally.



