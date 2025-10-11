CM Yogi’s vision transforms Ayodhya into global spiritual, tourism hub ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, is undergoing a stunning transformation under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As the ninth edition of the grand Deepotsav festival approaches, Ayodhya is emerging not only as a revered pilgrimage site but also as a vibrant blend of heritage, modern infrastructure, and world-class tourism facilities.

At the heart of this transformation lies the spectacular beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the rejuvenation of the Saryu ghats, projects that aim to enhance both the spiritual ambiance and the city’s appeal to visitors from across the globe.

The government has introduced a new spectator gallery at Ram Ki Paidi, capable of seating 18,000 to 20,000 devotees simultaneously. Constructed during the financial year 2023-24 at a cost of Rs 2,324.55 lakh, this development includes 350 metres of newly built steps, modern lighting, boundary walls, and upgraded amenities.

A newly-inaugurated selfie point featuring magnificent stone statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman has quickly become a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike, offering a perfect blend of devotion and photography.

Under a new project approved for the financial year 2024–25 with an allocation of Rs 2,367.61 lakh, Ram Ki Paidi is set to appear in an even more magnificent form. The project includes the construction of eight small amphitheatres to offer comfortable seating for visitors, along with six intricately designed stone canopies, eight grand lamps, and seven-metre-high stone pillars that will add to the ghat’s splendour.

Enhanced with modern lighting and aesthetic landscaping, the site will beautifully merge tradition with modernity, creating an unforgettable experience for devotees and tourists from around the world.

The Saryu River, the lifeline of Ayodhya, is also receiving a major facelift. The state government has allocated Rs 2,346.11 lakh to renovate and beautify a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the riverfront ghats.

The project includes 32 stone canopies, 11 massive pillars, four worship platforms, two Gau Pooja zones, 15 directional signages, 60 interpretation walls, and a VIP pavilion.

Modern lighting systems and enhanced cleanliness will elevate the spiritual atmosphere, making the Saryu Aarti an even more mesmerising and majestic spectacle for devotees.

UPPCL Project Manager Manoj Sharma said that under the leadership of CM Adityanath, the development initiatives in Ayodhya are not merely construction projects but symbols of a cultural renaissance. The beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu ghats, he highlighted, has not only enhanced the city’s spiritual ambiance but also given a new momentum to tourism.

“Our goal is to complete all projects ahead of schedule and with the highest standards of quality so that devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya can truly experience its grandeur and divinity,” he added.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram stated that all construction works are being carried out through UPPCL. He added that these projects have taken Ayodhya to new global heights. These development initiatives have strengthened Ayodhya’s international prominence while giving a significant boost to the local economy and tourism sector.