‘CMD of the Year’ award for NLCIL chief P K Motupalli

Bhubaneswar: Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Limited, received the prestigious “CMD of the Year” award at Utkarsh Odisha Business Leadership

Awards ceremony, organised by “The Interview Times,” here on Tuesday. A series of events was organised on the occasion of “Utkarsh Divas”, celebrating the foundation day of Odisha.

The award was presented by Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera. Padma Vibhushan awardee Sudarshan Sahoo and Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das were present among other dignitaries. In his address, R N Behera lauded Motupalli’s contributions to Odisha’s growth, particularly in enhancing power generation and steering NLCIL’s sustainable development initiatives.

During the CMD Roundtable 2025 on Energy and Sustainability, Motupalli highlighted Odisha’s rich natural resources as a vital catalyst for India’s development. He showcased NLCIL’s projects in the State, including the Talabira II & III coal mines in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts. He also said that the foundation stone for Phase-I NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Plant (NTTPP) -- a 3x800 MW (2400 MW) -- was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year in Sambalpur. Motupalli also said NLCIL had acquired Machchakata and New Patrapara South coal mines in Angul district. He said Odisha would play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s per capita energy consumption.