Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS Seize Drugs Worth Crores; Detain Two Foreign Nationals

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad jointly seized drugs worth crores and detained two foreign nationals detained nationals near Porbandar, close to the international maritime boundary, officials said on Tuesday.



Sources said more than 200 kg of narcotics have been recovered so far, with the total quantity and value expected to increase as the investigation progresses. The operation was carried out at sea following specific intelligence inputs indicating drug smuggling activity in the region.

The two detainees are currently being questioned, while authorities are examining the seized consignment to ascertain its origin, intended destination and possible links to international drug trafficking networks.

Officials said further details would emerge as the probe continues and forensic analysis of the seized material is completed.