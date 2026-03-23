Cold Storage Collapse In Prayagraj Kills Four, Ammonia Leak Triggers Emergency Response

At least four people lost their lives and several others were injured after a portion of a cold storage facility collapsed in Prayagraj on Monday. The incident caused panic as an ammonia gas leak followed the structural failure, prompting urgent rescue and containment efforts.

Authorities confirmed that multiple workers were trapped under the debris when the structure suddenly gave way. Emergency teams, including police, fire services, and disaster response units, rushed to the site and carried out rescue operations. The injured were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals, while officials continued to search for any remaining victims feared to be trapped.

The gas leak added to the seriousness of the situation, forcing officials to secure the area and take preventive measures to avoid further harm. The administration is closely monitoring conditions to ensure public safety.

Preliminary information suggests that the facility is linked to former MLA Ansar Ahmad, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Authorities are also examining whether there was any negligence, including the role of departments responsible for safety approvals and renewals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide proper medical care to the injured. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi conveyed condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and officials have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible. Rescue and safety operations remain ongoing as authorities work to manage the aftermath of the tragedy.