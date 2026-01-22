Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Pb, Har

Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Faridkot reeling at a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Biting cold prevailed in Amritsar too, which recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a low of 4 degrees, Hoshiarpur 4 degrees, Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 6.2 degrees and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning in some parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, according to the Met here, an intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 22.