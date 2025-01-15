Coldplay Concert in Navi Mumbai: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Measures Announced

Coldplay, a famous band, is going to perform in Navi Mumbai at Dr D.Y. Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. Because of this, there will be special traffic rules to make sure everyone stays safe and the traffic flows smoothly.

The police have said that big trucks and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the city on these dates, from 2 pm to 12 am. Only emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire trucks, will be allowed to travel during this time.

People who are going to the concert should plan their journey carefully and avoid roads near the stadium during these hours. This will help avoid traffic problems.

Coldplay's concert is very special because it’s their first show in India since 2016! The band will also be performing in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Due to many fans wanting to see them, a second show in Mumbai was added.

Also, a notice has been sent to the band and the concert organisers asking them not to let children perform on stage and to make sure children wear earplugs for protection during the concert.