Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹33.50; New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Gas companies reduce 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹33.50. New rate in Delhi is ₹1,631.50. No change in 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder prices. Check city-wise rates.
Gas companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50.
In Delhi, the new price is ₹1,631.50. Earlier, prices were cut by ₹58.50 in July, ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. In March, prices had increased by ₹6.
Here are the new prices in other cities:
- Kolkata: ₹1,735.50
- Mumbai: ₹1,583
- Chennai: ₹1,790
There is no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder. In Delhi, it stays at ₹853.
This cut in commercial LPG rates will help hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.
About 90% of LPG in India is used for cooking at home. The rest is used in shops, factories, and vehicles. Commercial gas prices change monthly based on global fuel rates and local taxes.
In Telangana and Hyderabad:
- 14.2 kg cylinder costs ₹905
- 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹1,852 after a ₹34.50 cut