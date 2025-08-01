Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹33.50; New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

LPG cylinder price August 2025, 19 kg gas cylinder price today, commercial LPG rate cut, LPG price Delhi, LPG price Hyderabad, domestic gas price, gas cylinder price reduction, cooking gas price, LPG price city-wise, gas rate today

Gas companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50.

In Delhi, the new price is ₹1,631.50. Earlier, prices were cut by ₹58.50 in July, ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. In March, prices had increased by ₹6.

Here are the new prices in other cities:

Kolkata: ₹1,735.50

Mumbai: ₹1,583

Chennai: ₹1,790

There is no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder. In Delhi, it stays at ₹853.

This cut in commercial LPG rates will help hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

About 90% of LPG in India is used for cooking at home. The rest is used in shops, factories, and vehicles. Commercial gas prices change monthly based on global fuel rates and local taxes.

In Telangana and Hyderabad: