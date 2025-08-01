  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹33.50; New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹33.50; New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad
x

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut by ₹33.50; New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

Highlights

Gas companies reduce 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹33.50. New rate in Delhi is ₹1,631.50. No change in 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder prices. Check city-wise rates.

LPG cylinder price August 2025, 19 kg gas cylinder price today, commercial LPG rate cut, LPG price Delhi, LPG price Hyderabad, domestic gas price, gas cylinder price reduction, cooking gas price, LPG price city-wise, gas rate today

Gas companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50.

In Delhi, the new price is ₹1,631.50. Earlier, prices were cut by ₹58.50 in July, ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. In March, prices had increased by ₹6.

Here are the new prices in other cities:

  • Kolkata: ₹1,735.50
  • Mumbai: ₹1,583
  • Chennai: ₹1,790

There is no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder. In Delhi, it stays at ₹853.

This cut in commercial LPG rates will help hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

About 90% of LPG in India is used for cooking at home. The rest is used in shops, factories, and vehicles. Commercial gas prices change monthly based on global fuel rates and local taxes.

In Telangana and Hyderabad:

  • 14.2 kg cylinder costs ₹905
  • 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹1,852 after a ₹34.50 cut
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick