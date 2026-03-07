Committed to serve people of Delhi, says new LG Sandhu

The newly appointed Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday said he is committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication and humility.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed the former diplomat as the Delhi LG, replacing VK Saxena who had been in office for nearly four years.

In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Deeply honoured and grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor.

Grateful also to Home Minister Amit Shah for his trust and support.

"Committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication and humility," he added.

Sandhu's appointment was part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by President Murmu late on Thursday night.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on United States affairs.

He served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC multiple times.

He was India's ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 2024. Previously, he served as the deputy chief of mission at the embassy in Washington from July 2013 to January 2017 and as the first secretary (political) from 1997 to 2000, with the responsibility to liaise with the US Congress.