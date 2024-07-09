Committee to probe irregularities in BEST bus scrap sale, says Maharashtra Minister in Assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the state government will soon appoint a high-level committee to investigate irregularities in the sale of scrap of BrihanMumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) buses and also other scrap.



He was responding to the questions raised by Congress MLA Laghu Kanade, BJP's Ashish Shelar and others.

Minister Samant said that BEST disposes of scrap through e-auction. However, Shelar claimed that the disposal of BEST bus scrap and other scraps is a big scam and needs to be probed immediately.

He further alleged that the scam has been taking place in the BEST headquarters located in south Mumbai.

Shelar claimed that only two companies are engaged in the e-auction and how they get the contract also needs to be probed.

The opposition took objection to the reply given by the government that there were no irregularities found in the auction of BEST bus scrap.

The BJP MLAs also mentioned that there were issues which need to be probed.

With the members from the opposition and the BJP voicing concern and demanding a probe, the minister agreed and announced a high-level committee.