Commonwealth parliamentary delegation spellbound by grandeur of Amer Fort

Jaipur: A 120-member parliamentary delegation representing 40 Commonwealth countries arrived in Jaipur on Saturday for a two-day visit and was left deeply impressed by the timeless beauty, rich history and architectural brilliance of the world-famous Amer Fort.

The delegation was accorded a grand traditional welcome at Amer Fort, reflecting Rajasthan’s renowned hospitality.

Folk music, traditional instruments and vibrant cultural performances created an immersive experience, offering the visiting representatives a glimpse into the state’s rich heritage and living traditions.

Expert tourist guides briefed the delegates on the glorious history of Amer Fort, highlighting its Rajput-era architecture, cultural importance and historical legacy.

The delegation explored key landmarks within the fort complex, including the Diwan-i-Aam, Diwan-i-Khas, 27 Kachhari, Ganesh Pol, Mughal Garden and the majestic Man Singh Palace — each narrating stories of valour, governance and artistic excellence.

The Sheesh Mahal, also known as the Hall of Mirrors, emerged as a highlight of the visit. The intricate mirror work and exquisite craftsmanship left the visitors awestruck.

From the Sheesh Mahal, the delegation enjoyed panoramic views of the serene Maota Lake and the beautifully landscaped Kesar Kyari Garden.

Several representatives described Amer Fort as a “living symbol of India’s cultural and architectural heritage”, praising the harmonious blend of aesthetics, engineering and history.

The visiting parliamentarians expressed admiration for Rajasthan’s enduring artistic traditions and the meticulous preservation of its historical monuments. Many noted that Amer Fort stands as a powerful testament to India’s civilisational depth and cultural continuity.

The Commonwealth parliamentary delegation is on a two-day visit to Jaipur on January 17 and 18. It includes Speakers, Members of Parliament and senior parliamentary officials from legislatures across the Commonwealth.

On arrival at Jaipur International Airport, the delegation was formally welcomed by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Vasudev Devnani.

During their stay, the delegates are scheduled to visit several other sites showcasing Jaipur’s historical, cultural and administrative significance.

These interactions and visits aim to provide the international representatives with deeper insights into Rajasthan’s glorious past, vibrant present and progressive outlook, further strengthening people-to-people and parliamentary ties among Commonwealth nations.