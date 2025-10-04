Companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Ajul Denimkart, and TTL keen to make investments

Lucknow, October 4: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is pushing to position itself as ‘India’s Textile Hub,’ with finished products catering to both domestic and global markets. A key driver of this vision, the PM MITRA Park in Lucknow and Hardoi, has already attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 5,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence in the state’s industrial policies. Officials said the park is poised to be a game-changer in accelerating UP’s industrial growth.

The Handloom and Textile department has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with 95 industrial units, including several leading national and international companies that will contribute to making Uttar Pradesh a new textile industry hub.

Several leading companies have already lined up projects in the park. The Aditya Birla Group plans to set up spinning and weaving units on 30 acres, while GESL Spinners will establish a technical textile yarn unit on 20 acres. Ajul Denimkart is preparing to develop a denim fabric unit on 15 acres, and SAVM Inc D has proposed a garment manufacturing unit on 25 acres. Geosys India will set up a geogrid technical textiles unit on 25 acres, and TTL Limited is planning a garment unit on 5 acres.

Additionally, RGI Meditech will set up a sanitary napkins and diapers unit on 2.5 acres, VD Group is establishing a polypropylene fabric unit on 10 acres, and Maral Overseas is setting up a garment manufacturing unit on 5 acres. The Okhla Garment and Textile Cluster will develop a massive 125-acre garment manufacturing hub.

Officials said these projects together are expected to create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people, giving a major boost to Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a global textile manufacturing hub and strengthening its presence in international supply chains.

The PM MITRA Park project is being developed on a total of 1,000 acres, with 730 acres in Lucknow district and 270 acres in Hardoi district. Once completed, the park is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crore and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 100,000 people.

To ensure smooth operation and management, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named ‘PM MITRA Park Uttar Pradesh Limited’ has been established, with 51% stake held by the Uttar Pradesh government and 49% by the Government of India. This structure will ensure the project’s transparent, timely, and efficient execution.

The park enjoys strategic connectivity. It is situated 45 km from Lucknow Airport, 15 km from Malihabad Railway Station, and 40 km from Lucknow Junction. The National Highway (Lucknow–Hardoi–Delhi) is just 15 km away, while the Outer Ring Road lies 20 km from the site.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM MITRA Park is set not only to make Uttar Pradesh a hub for the textile industry but also to strengthen the state’s role in the “Vocal for Local” and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. The government asserts that the park will accelerate industrial development and stimulate economic activity and employment generation in rural areas.