Complaint filed against Vijay, singer Velmurugan over 'mockery' of Murugan song at TVK's event

A police complaint has been filed against actor-politician Vijay and folk singer Velmurugan, alleging that a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan was mocked and distorted during the third anniversary celebrations of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2.

Advocate Kutrala Nathan lodged the complaint with the Nellai Municipal Police, seeking legal action against Velmurugan for allegedly altering the lyrics of the popular Murugan devotional song Maruthamalai Mamaniye during his performance at the TVK anniversary programme held at the party's Panaiyur office in Chennai.

The complaint also names Vijay, TVK general secretary N. Anand, and party functionary Aadhav Arjuna, accusing them of being responsible for or complicit in the controversial performance.

According to the complainant, Velmurugan replaced the traditional lyric 'Varuvai Kuganey' with politically loaded words praising Vijay and TVK.

The altered rendition, the advocate claimed, deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Murugan devotees and amounted to insulting and trivialising a sacred hymn.

The complaint further alleged that the song was rendered with political intent, thereby mixing religion with partisan propaganda.

The petition states that such acts could lead to communal disharmony, offend religious believers, and create law and order issues.

It also accuses the organisers of allowing a devotional song to be used in a manner that allegedly mocked faith and provoked religious feelings.

"As Murugan devotees, we are deeply pained by the distortion of a revered hymn for political glorification," the advocate said in his complaint.

Vijay launched TVK on February 2, 2024. Since then, the actor has taken an active role in Tamil Nadu politics and began his first Assembly election campaign from Tiruchirappalli.

Following an earlier controversy at a TVK public meeting in Karur, Vijay had briefly paused his campaign before resuming political activities.

The third anniversary event featured a musical concert by Velmurugan, during which Vijay was seen enthusiastically dancing, visuals of which circulated widely on social media.

The performance has now triggered criticism and legal action from sections of Murugan devotees.

Police officials have not yet confirmed whether a case has been formally registered. No official response has so far been issued by Vijay, Velmurugan, or the TVK leadership regarding the complaint.