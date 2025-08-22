Conduct FDPS to strengthen youth entrepreneurship: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that entrepreneurship and faculty development programmes should be conducted in all districts of the state to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth and to encourage the creation of new entrepreneurs.

He also directed to ensure effective implementation of entrepreneurship and faculty development programmes across districts so that youth can benefit from the opportunities being created under the Startup Policy.

The Chief Minister, who was presiding over a meeting on the Incubator Scheme under the Haryana State Startup Policy on Wednesday, said that startups must be actively promoted to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and to motivate more young people to take up innovation-driven ventures.

Saini said that the State Government, in its Sankalp Patra, has set a target of increasing women’s participation in startups to 60 per cent and directed to make efforts to achieve this goal at the earliest. It was informed during the meeting that women-led startups in Haryana currently account for 50 per cent and it will soon rise to 60 per cent.

It was also informed that Haryana is the seventh largest state in terms of startups, with over 9,100 DPIIT-registered startups. Out of the 117 unicorns in the country, 19 from Haryana, reflecting the state’s growing entrepreneurial strength. The State Government has approved schemes for the establishment of new incubation centers, with notification to be issued shortly. These centers will provide support to startups through various schemes and initiatives.

It was also informed that Haryana has developed a vibrant incubator ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship across sectors such as Agritech, IT, IoT and manufacturing. Key activities of the incubators include showcasing of products, organizing bootcamps for potential entrepreneurs, networking with leading entrepreneurs, pitching sessions for budding investors, featuring success stories and mentoring programs with experienced founders and professionals.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sh. Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.