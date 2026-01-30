Confident Group Founder CJ Roy Found Dead In Bengaluru After Income Tax Searches

CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his Bengaluru office on Thursday, hours after Income Tax officials carried out searches at his company’s premises. Police believe the case to be a suspected suicide and have begun a detailed investigation.

According to officials, Roy suffered a gunshot wound from his licensed firearm. Preliminary findings suggest he may have shot himself, though authorities said a final determination would be made only after post-mortem and forensic examinations are completed.

The searches were conducted at the company’s offices on Richmond Road as part of an ongoing probe into alleged assets disproportionate to known sources of income, sources familiar with the matter said.

Investigators stated that a gunshot was heard inside the premises, following which staff members rushed to the room and found Roy lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Emergency services were alerted, but he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case and are examining all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading up to the searches. Officials stressed that conclusions would be drawn only after all forensic and medical reports are reviewed.

The Confident Group is a prominent real estate firm headquartered in Kerala, with projects across multiple states.