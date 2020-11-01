Confident that PM Modi will reconsider farm laws: Rahul

New Delhi/Raipur: Raising the issue of recently passed farm laws by the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reconsider them.

In his address on the occasion of Chhattisgarh's 20th foundation day, the former Congress President said: "I am confident that PM Modi will reconsider these three laws when the sentiments of the farmers emerge as these laws are weakening our foundation."

He said the foundation of a city is a village, and the foundations of a village are farmers, labourers, farms, small shopkeepers etc.

"If we weaken our foundation, the entire building will be weakened. When we protect farmers and labourers, we also protect this country," he said.

Gandhi said everyone knows the condition of the farmers in the country. "Everyday, one gets to read somewhere that a farmer has committed suicide," he said.

"I had also said in my speech during Bihar rally that 'mandi' and MSP have a very important place because they protect farmers and labourers.

"That is why we are fighting against these three laws all over the country. Decisions were taken in the special Assembly session in Punjab and we also opposed these laws in Chhattisgarh.

"We want to take everyone together and move forward. Chhattisgarh's wealth should not go into the hands of 2-3 individuals but of every citizen," he said

Praising the funtioning of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government, Gandhi said: "I am happy that our entire team together is completing the tasks in Chhattisgarh. I want to congratulate all of you on the Foundation Day, and for the work you are doing."

He also praised the state's healthcare infrastructure and the programmes launched by the Chattisgarh government on the occasion of statehood day.

"These will not only benefit the farmers or slum dwellers but also strengthen the nation," he said.

Chhattisgarh has observed its 20th year of statehood on Sunday. It became a separate state on November 1, 2000 after being carved out from Madhya Pradesh.