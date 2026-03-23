Cong flags undisclosed asset charge against Kerala BJP chief Chandrasekhar in Nemom; seeks EC's intervention

A fresh controversy has erupted in Kerala’s high profile Nemom constituency in the heart of the state capital city, with the Congress alleging that BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar failed to disclose a prime residential property worth nearly Rs 200 crore in his election affidavit. Seeking to escalate the issue, Congress leaders have demanded intervention by the Election Commission.

The allegation, first flagged through the Congress party’s social media platforms, claims that Chandrasekhar did not mention a sprawling 49,000 sq. ft. mansion located in Koramangala 3rd Block in Bengaluru.

Along with the allegation, the Congress party has posted a copy of the property tax receipt of the property.

The property, spread over 1.07 acres, is estimated based on prevailing market rates to have a land value of around Rs 200 crore.

According to the Congress, the omission raises serious questions about the accuracy and completeness of the affidavit submitted by the candidate.

The party has pointed out that the affidavit reportedly indicates that Chandrasekhar does not own any residential property or even a car, an assertion it describes as inconsistent with his profile as a billionaire businessman and former Union Minister.

Seeking to escalate the issue, Congress leaders have demanded intervention by the Election Commission, urging that action be taken under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act if any discrepancy is established.

The party argues that non-disclosure of assets, if proven, could attract disqualification.

The BJP has not officially responded to the specific allegation so far.

However, the issue is likely to add a new dimension to the contest in Nemom, a constituency that has remained politically significant for the party.

Chandrasekhar, who is leading the BJP’s campaign efforts in Kerala, is seen as a key figure in the party’s attempt to regain a foothold in the Assembly.

Nemom, which once gave the BJP its first Assembly seat in the state in 2016 which they lost in 2021, continues to be closely watched in this election.

The latest disclosure by the Congress could sharpen the political contest, with the grand old party seeking to turn the spotlight on transparency and accountability, while the BJP is expected to counter what it may term as politically motivated charges.

With the campaign intensifying, the controversy underscores how personal disclosures and financial declarations are emerging as critical flashpoints in Kerala’s tightly-contested electoral battle.