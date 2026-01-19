Cong holds 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' review; Rahul Gandhi to join Rae Bareli Chaupal

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday held a comprehensive online review meeting with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, general secretaries, in-charges and members of the MGNREGA Coordination Committee to assess the progress of the ongoing MGNREGA Bachao Sangram across the country.

Strengthening the movement further, the Congress announced that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend a MGNREGA Chaupal in Rae Bareli on January 20.

“Strengthening this movement further, on January 20, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will attend a MGNREGA Chaupal in Rae Bareli to reaffirm our commitment to the rights and dignity of rural workers,” Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who chaired the meeting, said on X.

The review highlighted the expanding reach and success of the movement in several states. Venugopal emphasised that the campaign has been energising rural workers and panchayats, and has emerged as a strong resistance against what the party terms the “anti-people VB-G RAM G Act”.

During the meeting, leaders resolved to intensify outreach at the panchayat level, directly engaging with the general public, MGNREGA workers and other stakeholders.

The plan includes a series of ward-level peaceful sit-ins, followed by Vidhan Sabha and Lok Bhavan gheraos, as well as zonal rallies.

Venugopal stressed that these activities will be carried out in a planned and sustained manner to ensure maximum participation and impact.

The event is expected to reaffirm the party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of rural workers, while also amplifying the voices of those dependent on the scheme for livelihood security.

Venugopal described the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram as a “beacon of resistance” and reiterated that the Congress will continue its fight until the scheme is fully restored in its original form.

“Our resolve is firm, our movement is growing, and our resistance will continue with renewed strength,” he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which provides at least 100 days of wage employment to rural households, has long been considered a lifeline for millions of workers.

The Congress alleges that recent policy changes have undermined its spirit and effectiveness, prompting the nationwide campaign.

With the upcoming Chaupal in Rae Bareli and a series of planned demonstrations, the Congress aims to mobilise grassroots support and put pressure on the government to safeguard the scheme in its true essence.