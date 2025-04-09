Cong is only ray of hope for country: Leaders ahead of CWC meet

New Delhi: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Gujarat on Tuesday, an array of Congress leaders spoke about the role and significance of the grand old party in shaping the country’s future. They spoke highly about party’s ideals and conviction and stated that people of the country are pinning their hopes on it for their future.

The CWC meet is set to take place at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial and will focus on national issues, strengthening of the organisation and preparing a roadmap for upcoming elections.

Congress leader Pawan Khera called the meeting “historic” and emphasised the party’s role as the nation’s beacon of hope.

“This is a very important and historic meeting...I believe that the only ray of hope left for the country is the Congress party. The entire nation is now looking towards Congress,” Khera said, underscoring the responsibility the party bears in guiding the nation forward.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid also expressed confidence in the party’s role in shaping India’s future. He said, “Gujarat has always given strength to this nation. From the freedom struggle till today, Congress has reached important milestones through its principles, and we will draw new strength from here again. I believe, and the Congress Party believes, that what this country truly deserves, what is the rightful due of this nation, Modi government is nowhere close to being able to deliver.”

Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Home Minister, reiterated Congress’ commitment to secularism, saying, “Our governance is not based on caste or religion, we uphold the principles of secularism. This is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us unity through ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam’, and we continue to move forward guided by those values.”

Adding to this, Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker acknowledged the importance of Gujarat in the Congress’ history.

“The Congress convention is about to take place here, and Gujarat has always strengthened the Congress. Once again, the people of Gujarat will give strength to the Congress.”

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi highlighted the rejuvenation of the party’s energy and focus, stating, “With new energy, new momentum, and a new direction for the elevation of the CWC and AICC, we are fully committed to the ‘Punarnirman’ of Congress party in Gujarat.”

Mumtaz Patel further emphasised the symbolic importance of the CWC meeting, asserting, “This meeting is not just symbolic, it sends a message. This is the land of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, the soil where the foundation of the freedom struggle was laid. And from here, Congress is planning its revival again. Because if we have to win in the country, we must first win in Gujarat.”

The meeting will be attended by around 170 members including MPs, and former CMs, laying the groundwork for the Congress party’s strategy moving forward, with a focus on revitalising its presence in Gujarat ahead of the next elections.