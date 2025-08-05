Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi urges Kerala govt to allocate more rural roads for Wayanad

Live
Wayanad(Kerala): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked the Kerala government for allocation of more kilometers when constructing rural roads in this hilly district in view of its unique circumstances, like the high density of tribal population, the party said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the party said that Priyanka, the MP from Wayanad, has asked the Kerala State Rural Roads Development Agency (KSRRDA) to allocate the additional kilometers in view of the guidelines which state that priority should be given to tribal villages in blocks and areas with high tribal density.
The other reasons cited by her were that Wayanad was an aspirational district and has a significant tribal population, making it eligible for special consideration, the statement said.
Considering the unique circumstances of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, connectivity is crucial for all development in the health and education sectors, it said.
Gandhi has claimed that of the 500 kilometers of rural roads to be built in Kerala, only 20 kilometers have been allocated to Wayanad district for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and contended that it was "completely inadequate", the statement said.
She has requested the state government to expedite the process of preparing DPRs for the 300 roads that have been approved by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) in Wayanad district, it said.