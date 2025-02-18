Cong leader sparks controversy with remark on Mayawati; Rashid Alvi condemns him

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday condemned fellow party leader Udit Raj's controversial comments on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying he strongly opposed such statements. He also criticised the post-midnight appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Alvi reacted to the row sparked by Udit Raj’s remarks on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati during an event in Lucknow on Monday, where he suggested that she should be 'throttled' for allegedly strangling the social movement.

Speaking with IANS, Alvi said, "I condemn such statements. Mayawati is a respected leader of the Dalits. Everyone holds her in high regard. While political differences are natural, saying such things about any leader is not acceptable."

Alvi further reacted on the appointment of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar late in the night by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He criticised the current process, stating, "In the past, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) also used to nominate the CEC, but now the Indian government and our Prime Minister have replaced the CJI with a Cabinet Minister. This is clear proof that elections in India are no longer conducted with integrity. It is evidence that democracy is being weakened, and the BJP appoints the CEC of their choice to influence the elections."

Alvi also commented on the prosecution's call for death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

"He has already been convicted and is in jail. Whatever the court decides, we stand by it," Alvi concluded.

Kumar was convicted for his role in the 1984 murder of a father-son duo in Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar. On Tuesday, the public prosecutor argued that the death penalty should be imposed, citing precedents such as the Nirbhaya case.

Kumar’s senior counsel has filed written submissions. The court has scheduled sentencing arguments for February 21.

Kumar, who is already serving a life sentence for another riot-related murder, now faces either the death penalty or a minimum of life imprisonment for his involvement in the Saraswati Vihar killings.



