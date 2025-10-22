Cong questions govt silence on Trump's claims on Russia oil

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the NDA government, the Congress on Tuesday said the matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by US President Donald Trump thrice in the past five days, and he has "brushed aside" the MEA's attempts at denial of any conversation in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised stopping Russian oil imports.

The Opposition party's assertion came after Trump said India is going to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia, while reiterating that he got assurance from PM Modi that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President (Vladimir) Putin in Budapest later in the week.

"President Trump says he has spoken to his good friend Modi and India has promised to stop these imports. The MEA says that it is unaware of such conversations(!) but President Trump has clearly brushed aside the MEA's attempts at denial." Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said India will continue to pay massive tariffs if it does not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that it (India) does not want to do that.