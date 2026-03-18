Cong rolls out talent hunt drive to recruit youth for key party roles

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday has launched its version of the ‘National Talent Hunt’ programme, aiming to bring in fresh and capable individuals to strengthen the party’s organisational and communication structure. The initiative was introduced at the state party office, with leaders calling on young and ideologically aligned individuals to apply.

State Congress president Devender Yadav said the application process has begun and will continue until April 15, with submissions to be made online. He noted that the programme is designed to identify individuals who wish to contribute to the party’s vision and are willing to take on roles such as researchers, spokespersons and media representatives.

Party leaders said the move is part of a wider strategy to revitalise the organisation by involving energetic and committed people. Interested candidates can access application details through the party’s official social media channels and website, where a QR code has been provided to simplify the process. A screening committee will evaluate the applications, shortlist candidates and conduct interviews before assigning responsibilities.

Originally introduced at the national level, the talent hunt programme has already been implemented in several states and is now being expanded to Delhi. The initiative is intended to create a pool of trained individuals who can effectively represent the party’s views and engage with the public on various platforms.

The selection process will be conducted in stages, starting with application submission, followed by screening and shortlisting. Candidates who clear these stages will be invited for interviews, where they will be assessed on their understanding of issues, communication abilities and alignment with the party’s ideology.

Those selected will undergo structured training through workshops, where they will be prepared for roles in media engagement and public communication. The programme also aims to build a strong team of spokespersons and panelists who can articulate the party’s stance in debates and discussions, while contributing to strengthening its presence at the grassroots and public levels.