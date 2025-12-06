Cong sheds crocodile tears, Modi govt honoured Ambedkar: BJP on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Dr B. R. Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the BJP on Saturday accused the Congress of shedding crocodile tears, while pointing out that the Modi government honoured the architect of the Constitution.

At an event to mark Ambedkar's Parinirvana Diwas at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra said the Congress party sheds "crocodile tears" over Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

The great constitution that India has, which is admired by the world, was made possible under the leadership of Dr Ambedkar, said Vijayendra.

He said that there is a need to implement Ambedkar's ideals and his dream of an egalitarian society across the country.

"The protection of rights through the constitution is a noble work done under his leadership. Not only did our Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare November 26 as Constitution Day, but the BJP government under Narendra Modi's leadership has also paid tribute to Babasaheb," he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress party had done an injustice to Ambedkar by not awarding him the Bharat Ratna. "The Congress party had conspired to defeat him in the elections. Despite this, they are criticising the BJP as anti-constitution. They are trying to cover up their own shortcomings," he said.

He said that the BJP government has developed the places associated with Ambedkar as "Panch Teerth". "The birthplace, the house where he stayed in London during his education, the Diksha location in Nagpur, and the memorial in Delhi have all been developed. This has been done by the BJP-NDA government, not by the Congress," he said.

Vijayendra said that the Congress never supported Ambedkar's ideals and did not even give him a dignified burial.

"The Congress party is anti-poor and has always opposed Ambedkar's thoughts," he said.

He appealed to the people to "protect" the Constitution and uphold Ambedkar's ideals.

The event was attended by former Deputy CM Govind Karjol, party officials, and workers.