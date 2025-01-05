Cong should apologise to Hema Malini first: Bidhuri defends 'road like Priyanka's cheeks' remarks

Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency, who stoked controversy with his 'road like Priyanka's cheeks' remarks, issued a clarification on Sunday, stating that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments. He however rejected Cong's demands for apology and sought to turn the tables on the Opposition by stating that it was they who first need to apologize for Lalu Yadav's comparison of Bihar's roads to Hema Malini's cheeks.

Defending his statement, Bidhuri pointed out that Lalu Yadav had made a similar comment about BJP leader Hema Malini years ago.

"Congress and AAP should first demand an apology from their INDIA bloc ally, Lalu Yadav, for his derogatory remarks against Hema Malini. Just because Priyanka Gandhi comes from a VIP family, she is treated differently. Hema Malini, who comes from a general family, is no less deserving of respect," Bidhuri told reporters.

He further accused the Congress of hypocrisy and favouritism, stating, "Congress never speaks up for Hema Malini because she doesn't belong to a privileged family. They are only interested in dramatics to secure votes. The Nehru family has ruined the country over 70 years, and people now see through their tactics."

Reacting to Bidhuri's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP, calling it an "anti-woman party" and labelling his comments as "shameful" and a reflection of an "ugly mindset."

She demanded that the BJP leader issues an apology to Priyanka Gandhi.

The controversy erupted over Bidhuri's recent comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, where he said he would make the "roads of the constituency as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" if he won the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bidhuri has faced Opposition's criticism for his controversial remarks, earlier also. In 2023, he made communal comments against former BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, which led to widespread outrage from the Opposition. Though the remarks were later expunged, Bidhuri expressed regret over the incident.

The bitter verbal exchange between Congress and BJP over his fresh remarks, highlights the heightened tensions as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assembly elections