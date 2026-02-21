Cong trying to take us back hundred years: Exhibitors slam youth workers’ protest at AI summit

New Delhi: Following the protest by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Impact Summit, several exhibitors on Saturday criticised the act, calling it disgraceful and inappropriate. They said that at a time when the country is showcasing its technological advancements on a global platform, such disruptions send the wrong message.

Speaking to reporters, an exhibitor said, “The way Youth Congress workers created disruption at such a major national event, when the AI Summit is taking place, is unfortunate. This is a moment of great pride for all of us. The country is progressing rapidly, and young people are looking towards the future. However, Congress is trying to take us back a hundred years.”

Another exhibitor, who identified himself as a teacher from Uttar Pradesh, also condemned the protest. He said, “As a child, I used to hear the phrase ‘kachcha-baniyan gang has arrived.’ They would loot while everyone simply watched. The most important thing is that if you have political opposition, express it through proper political channels. Take permission from the administration and protest at designated places like Jantar Mantar.”

He added that large events require collective effort and coordination. “When there is a wedding in a family, everyone comes together to ensure everything is done perfectly. Similarly, the government has worked hard to organise this summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Mandapam three times, and I feel proud because I have never seen such a grand event before. What happened here was disgraceful.”

Referring to previous international events, he said, “The G20 was organised very well, and this summit is also being conducted excellently. In contrast, during the Commonwealth Games, the alleged scams were widely known. I was young then, but even I knew that items worth ₹400 were shown as rented for Rs 40,000.”

A day after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the organisation shared a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on social media to defend its dramatic demonstration.

On Friday, Youth Congress members carried out a protest inside Bharat Mandapam during the high-profile India AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".



