Congress alleges corruption in allowing Kerala bar owners having tax arrears go scot-free

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday alleged that a secret deal has been struck to allow bar owners, who face tax arrears, to avoid paying anything.
The Congress leader alleged that there is a pending amount of Rs 300 crore which the bar owners have to pay the state government.
"There are reports that have come out alleging that there has been the involvement of top party leaders and ministers, which allowed these bar owners to escape from paying the arrears. Incidentally there was a decision also taken that no more liquor will be supplied to such defaulters, but with the intervention of top people, they were let off the hook," he said.
"Moreover, this aspect was brought to the attention of the Vijayan government by the Opposition in the floor of the Assembly and this was agreed to by the government, but the same government has allowed such defaulters to continue to escape. These are happening when the state coffers are practically empty," he added.