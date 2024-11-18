Congress believes in gaining power through polarisation: Naqvi on Revanth's Muslim quota remark

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy's recent comments regarding Muslim reservation, calling them a divisive tactic aimed at polarising communities.

CM Reddy on November 17, said that the Congress would discuss providing four per cent reservation for Muslims after forming the government in Maharashtra. He added that Telangana had already implemented four per cent reservation, which had been increased to five per cent under his leadership.

Talking to IANS, Naqvi said, "The Congress believes in coming to power through 'Sampradayik Dhruvikaran (communal polarisation)'. Whenever they sense their credibility slipping, they resort to such tactics. They are using an outdated formula that has failed them before. The people are not foolish and will not fall into their trap."

He accused the Congress of being hypocritical, claiming that while they promote the Constitution, they simultaneously work to undermine it.

Naqvi further accused the Congress of attempting to create divisions in society.

"What Reddy is saying now is an attack on the Constitution, secularism, and social harmony," Naqvi remarked.

He claimed that the Congress has historically resorted to creating religious divides to gain political advantage, a strategy he believes will fail this time.

The BJP leader also weighed in on comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently stated that he did not believe in the "Batenge to katenge" approach. Naqvi dismissed these remarks, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "unity is strength."

He expressed confidence that the nation would not be divided if it remained united, adding that there should be no issue with this outlook.

The war of words between the BJP and Congress continues to intensify as both parties gear up for the forthcoming elections, with issues of reservation and communal politics taking centre stage.