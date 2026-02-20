Congress, BJP Trade AI-Generated Posters Targeting Sonia Gandhi And Nirmala Sitharaman In Tamil Nadu

With Assembly elections approaching in Tamil Nadu, the Congress and the BJP have escalated their political rivalry through a series of AI-generated posters targeting senior leaders from both parties.

The Tamil Nadu Congress circulated a poster portraying Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a towering figure walking down a narrow village road, while residents and even animals were depicted fleeing in fear. The poster, styled like a movie promotional image, carried the title “Thai Kelavi” (grandmother). In the image, she is shown carrying what appears to be a goat on her shoulder, alongside captions such as “Direction – RSS” and “Lootus Productions,” in a satirical reference.

In response, the BJP released its own AI-generated poster targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The image showed her as a giant figure holding a broom on a dusty road, with references to alleged scams including the 2G spectrum case, Bofors, and the National Herald case.

BJP leader SG Suryah shared the image on social media, criticising the Tamil Nadu Congress and describing Sonia Gandhi as the “original Thai Kelavi.”

The exchange marks an intensifying phase of campaign messaging as the state prepares for high-stakes Assembly elections expected to be held before May.