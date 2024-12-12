  • Menu
Congress Central Election Committee has finalised the names of around 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections

Congress Central Election Committee has finalised the names of around 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections
Highlights

The Congress's first list for the Delhi assembly elections may be revealed soon. Prior to this, the party's central election committee met and decided on 20 names. According to sources, Sandeep Dixit might face Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Congress's first list for the Delhi assembly elections may be revealed soon. Prior to this, the party's central election committee met and decided on 20 names. According to sources, Sandeep Dixit might face Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.

Apart from this, state president Devdra Yadav will contest from Badli, Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi, Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Anil Chaudhary from Patparganj, and Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.

