Live
- Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy: "More Talk, Less Action"
- Revolutionising Oil and Gas: Gaurav Kumar Sinha’s AI-Driven Innovations Transforming Efficiency and Profitability
- Vishal Jain to head AiDASH facility
- Congress Central Election Committee has finalised the names of around 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered to expedite the land acquisition process related to irrigation projects in the district
- Economics and Public policy gets new platform in Bengaluru
- Residents Demand Action After Accidents Highlight Poor Road Safety Measures
- Rahul Gandhi Visits Hathras Victim's Family, Slams BJP For Injustice
- Nitin Gadkari Admits India's Road Safety Crisis, Urges Change In Human Behavior And Infrastructure
- Mohan Babu Questions Media Ethics in Emotional Audio Message
Just In
Congress Central Election Committee has finalised the names of around 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections
Highlights
The Congress's first list for the Delhi assembly elections may be revealed soon. Prior to this, the party's central election committee met and decided on 20 names. According to sources, Sandeep Dixit might face Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Congress's first list for the Delhi assembly elections may be revealed soon. Prior to this, the party's central election committee met and decided on 20 names. According to sources, Sandeep Dixit might face Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.
Apart from this, state president Devdra Yadav will contest from Badli, Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi, Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Anil Chaudhary from Patparganj, and Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS