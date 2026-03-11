Congress claiming credit for BJP-era recruitments: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused the Congress government in the state of misleading the public by claiming credit for recruitments carried out during the tenure of the previous BJP-led government.

Speaking to reporters near the Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday, Narayanaswamy said the Congress government was presenting the achievements of the BJP government as its own and thereby deceiving people across the state.

He said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister and ministers were giving incorrect information to the House regarding recruitments. “If the government itself begins to deceive the people, then who will provide answers and who will deliver justice?” he questioned.

Narayanaswamy alleged that the government had failed to provide jobs to the youth in the state and had cheated them. He said the BJP had raised the issue in the Legislative Council through a calling attention motion, questioning why vacant posts had not been filled.

He asserted that the BJP would stand with the educated unemployed youth of the state and would continue to pressurise the government. “This government has betrayed Dalits, youth and students. Overall, this is a government of betrayal,” he said.

Narayanaswamy stated that as the number of educated people in the state increases, the government is continuing to deceive them. He said the BJP was staging protests across the state demanding that the government fill the 2.84 lakh vacant posts.

Referring to a large protest held in Dharwad last month demanding employment, he said more than 50,000 youth had taken to the streets and that he had also extended his support to the demonstration. He alleged that once the BJP intensified its agitation, the government hurriedly announced that 56,000 posts would be filled and promised to complete the process within a month.

However, when the BJP questioned the government during the Belagavi session, the government gave incorrect information to the House stating that 30,000 to 35,000 posts had already been filled, he claimed.

He further alleged that until 2025 the Congress government had not filled even a single post. “Whenever questions are raised about recruitment, the government gives different excuses such as examinations are being conducted or that they are scheduled,” he said.

Narayanaswamy said the shortage of cooking gas was due to disruptions in crude oil supply caused by the war in Gulf nations. “This is a national and global issue. Everyone understands it, but Congress leaders do not seem to understand it. They are not that wise,” he remarked.

He alleged that Congress leaders were cooking on the streets only to stage protests. “They do not know how to cook at home. The Congress has irresponsibly politicised the cooking gas issue,” he charged.



