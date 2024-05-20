Congress & co out to 'steal' public wealth: Modi

East Singhbhum: In a fresh jab at the Congress, and its ruling partner in the state, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they ‘know nothing’ about development.

Renewing his attack on the grand old party and its poll mascot Rahul Gandhi over the alleged promise to conduct a nationwide wealth X-ray and redistribution if elected, Modi said the only goal of the Congress and its partners in the INDIA bloc is to ‘steal’ public wealth and assets.

Addressing a mega public rally at the Steel City, Jamshedpur, on Sunday, Modi said, “The Congress and the JMM know nothing about development. All that they can do is to speak aloud lies everywhere, over and over again. Their ulterior motive is to grab the humble assets of the poor or steal them in the name of wealth redistribution. They want to snatch the reservations guaranteed for the SCs, STs and OBSs. They hurl abuses at Modi every day. Can’t they think of anything beyond this? Their true faces have been unmasked before the country today.”

Weighing in on the huge cash recovery from the house of the domestic help of sitting minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam’s aide, Modi said the Congress and JMM have looted Jharkhand at ‘every opportunity’.

“The leaders of the Congress and the JMM have amassed black money at the expense of the poor. They have pillaged Jharkhand and looted the people at every opportunity. The Congress is the mother of corruption. Sadly, when we talk about Jharkhand these days, piles and piles of currency notes flash before our eyes,” he said.

The PM vowed to return every cent that he alleged was looted by Opposition leaders. “The JMM indulged in a land scam in Jharkhand. They usurped the land of poor tribals and those owned by the army. The mountains of notes being recovered from their houses are your money. Modi is retrieving the money that these dishonest people stole and hoarded. I am not doing this to put the recovered money in the government’s treasury. I will return every cent of it to the people who are the rightful owners of the stolen money. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.