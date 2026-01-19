Congress complaints intensify row over Kerala Minister Saji Cherian’s remarks, CPI(M) uneasy

Thiruvananthapuram: The political controversy surrounding Kerala Minister for Fisheries and Culture Saji Cherian intensified after the Congress filed police complaints accusing him of making remarks with communal overtones, even as unease became visible within the ruling CPI(M).

The Youth Congress approached the Director General of Police, alleging that Cherian’s statement was intended to foment tension between religious communities for political gain. The complaint was submitted by Youth Congress state working president Binu Chulliyel.

Separately, Congress spokesperson V.R. Anoop lodged a complaint against the minister at the Chengannur police station.

The complaints come amid mounting political backlash over Cherian’s recent comments, which triggered accusations of communal insinuations and caused discomfort within the CPI(M).

Facing criticism, the Minister moved swiftly to issue a clarification, claiming his remarks had been distorted and selectively quoted to mislead the public. Cherian maintained that his comments were rooted in political realities and were not intended to promote communal thinking.

“In Muslim-dominated areas, the League leads, and in Hindu-dominated areas, the BJP leads. What I meant was that such a situation should not arise,” he said, asserting that he intended to warn against the dangers of political polarisation along religious lines.

He argued that the communalism propagated by the RSS cannot be countered by what he termed minority communalism, and that strengthening the Left was the only effective response in Kerala.

Citing the electoral outcome in the Kasaragod municipality, which has 39 seats, Cherian said the Left, despite campaigning on a secular platform, secured just one seat, while the Congress won two. The BJP won 12 seats, and the Muslim League emerged victorious in 22 seats.

“I only read out the names of those who won. My concern was that such a situation should not be repeated elsewhere in Kerala,” he told the media, stressing that no statement should encourage either majority or minority communalism.

Defending Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cherian asked whether there was a more secular leader in the country, saying the Chief Minister had consistently stood with minorities during every crisis. He added that not a single communal riot had occurred in Kerala during the Left Democratic Front’s tenure.

However, the controversy refused to subside. Cherian reacted sharply to media queries on whether the Muslim League’s electoral success was aided by communal forces, brushing aside microphones and walking away without responding further.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan declined to comment on Cherian’s remarks or on similar statements made by senior party leader A.K. Balan.

Incidentally, Cherian’s sharp tongue had earlier cost him his ministerial position after controversial remarks on the Constitution. He was reinstated as minister after the court later cleared him of wrongdoing.