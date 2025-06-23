The Indian National Congress has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to launch airstrikes against Iran's nuclear installations, describing the military action as contradictory to his previous diplomatic overtures toward Tehran. The opposition party has simultaneously condemned the Modi government for its perceived inaction regarding American bombardments and Israeli military operations in the region.

Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh expressed his party's disapproval through social media, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic engagement with Iran rather than military confrontation. He characterized Trump's use of American air power against Iranian nuclear sites as undermining the President's own public statements advocating for continued negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

The senior Congress leader reinforced his party's position calling for immediate diplomatic intervention and meaningful dialogue with Iran to address escalating regional tensions. He argued that military strikes represent a fundamental departure from peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms that should guide international relations in the volatile Middle East landscape.

As persources, Ramesh directed sharp criticism toward the Indian government's response to the unfolding crisis, describing the administration's silence as deeply troubling. He accused the Modi government of failing to condemn or even criticize American bombing campaigns and Israeli military aggression, suggesting that India's foreign policy stance lacks moral clarity during this critical period.

The Congress spokesperson extended his critique to encompass the broader humanitarian crisis affecting the region, particularly highlighting what he termed India's "deafening silence" regarding the situation in Gaza. He characterized the ongoing conflict as constituting genocide against Palestinian populations, arguing that the Indian government has failed to take a principled stand on this humanitarian catastrophe.

These statements emerged following American military strikes targeting three significant Iranian nuclear facilities located at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The attacks effectively drew the United States directly into the escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about broader regional destabilization and potential for expanded conflict.

Despite the opposition's criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic outreach by conducting a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday. During this discussion, the Prime Minister expressed India's profound concern regarding mounting tensions between Iran and Israel, while advocating for immediate de-escalation of hostilities through peaceful means.

Modi emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels and constructive dialogue rather than military escalation. In his subsequent social media communication, the Prime Minister detailed their comprehensive discussion of current regional developments and reiterated India's commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability throughout the Middle East.

The Prime Minister's diplomatic engagement represents India's attempt to maintain balanced relationships with all parties while advocating for peaceful resolution of conflicts. However, the Congress party's criticism suggests ongoing political disagreement regarding the appropriate level of Indian involvement and public positioning on these complex international issues.

This controversy reflects broader debates within Indian politics about the country's foreign policy approach toward Middle Eastern conflicts and the balance between strategic interests and moral positioning on international humanitarian concerns.