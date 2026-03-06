Congress Criticises Centre After US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Purchase Russian Oil

The Congress party on Friday strongly criticised the central government after the United States granted India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil shipments that are currently stranded at sea due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Taking a swipe at the government, Congress leaders argued that the development shows India’s energy decisions are being influenced by Washington rather than being driven by independent policy considerations.

Officials indicated that the temporary waiver was introduced to help stabilise global oil supplies and reduce pressure on energy markets. The decision comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran.

The opposition party, however, claimed that the situation raises concerns about the extent to which India’s energy strategy is shaped by external powers, criticising the Centre over its handling of the issue.