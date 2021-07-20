Congress demands Amit Shah's head, probe against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Accusing the NDA government of "treason" and compromising on national security over the Pegasus spyware issue, the Congress on Monday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a probe into the "role" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the entire matter. Addressing a joint press conference here with other party leaders, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held Shah responsible for the Pegasus spying issue and said the Opposition party's first demand is his immediate dismissal.



He said the Congress will take all Opposition parties on-board over the issue and decide on whether to ask for a judicial or parliamentary probe in the matter. "Our first demand is the immediate sacking of Minister of Home and Internal security Amit Shah and a probe into the role of the prime minister in the matter."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Shah should immediately resign as he "does not deserve" to occupy the position he holds.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the prime minister on the matter using the hashtag "Pegasus". "We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone", he said on Twitter. "I'm wondering what you guys are reading these days," Gandhi had said two days ago in a tweet.

We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone!#Pegasus https://t.co/d6spyji5NA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2021



