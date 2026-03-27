‘Congress ecosystem compromised, dangerous for democracy’, says BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari​

New Delhi: In a sharp political offensive, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari has invoked an investigation by Fox News Digital to allege a deeper and more systemic ‘link’ between the Congress party and a global network he claims is working to influence democratic processes.​

Beginning with the assertion, “Congress ecosystem is completely compromised!”, Bhandari sets the tone by suggesting through his X post that the issue, in his view, goes beyond isolated incidents and reflects a broader institutional alignment. ​

He then points to the US-based investigation, which, according to him, highlights Shanghai-linked businessman Neville Roy Singham funnelling “$600 MILLION through dark money networks & 2,000 nonprofit organisations to destabilise democracy,” while also alleging connections to forums linked with the Communist Party of China.​

The BJP leader writes in the domestic context, “Recall when Indian agencies exposed alleged foreign funding links tied to Neville Roy Singham and NewsClick—exposing their objective to destabilise India's democracy; Congress rushed to call it an “attack on freedom of expression,” supporting the network from 2021 raids to 2023 action.”​

In fact, Bhandari has drawn a connection between Congress’s past defence of media platforms and the allegations now emerging from the Fox News report. What was presented as a defence of press freedom may, in his interpretation, have indirectly aligned with ‘questionable’ funding networks.​

Bhandari further states, “It's becoming evidently clear: Congress is Compromised; it is part of a global nexus which funds organizations to destabilise Democracy!” He reinforces the claim by invoking Rahul Gandhi’s past remark that he “wants to fight the Indian state.”​

Bhandari goes on to outline what he calls a “Pattern of Operation of Congress,” alleging that the party backs figures like Singham, facilitates funding through global networks, amplifies divisive narratives through protests and information campaigns, and seeks political gains from resulting unrest.​

“Pattern of Operation of Congress to destabilise democracy: - Back Chinese agents like Noel Singham. - Get them funded through global nexus. - Create fault lines through protest & divise narratives & fake news. - Attempt to politically benefit when successful in manufacturing chaos,” he writes.​

BJP’s Bhandari concludes with a strongly worded charge, calling Congress “dangerous for India's democracy” and describing its ecosystem as “evil.”​

The remarks come in the backdrop of claims in the Fox News investigation that describe a transnational influence network and cite statements attributed to Singham expressing alignment with a China-led global order.



