Congress era witnessed daily Rhino killings, BJP brought end to it: Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday launched a sharp attack on the opposition, claiming that rhino poaching was rampant during the tenure of the Congress government in Assam but has been effectively curbed since the BJP came to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Margherita alleged that rhinos were being killed almost every day during the Congress regime.

“During the Congress days, there used to be at least one rhino killing almost every day. Rhino poaching had become a regular occurrence in Assam,” he said.

The minister claimed that the situation changed significantly after the BJP assumed power in the state.

“After the BJP government came to power, rhino killings have stopped. Our government has taken strict steps to protect wildlife and strengthen security in protected areas,” Margherita said.

Assam is home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, primarily found in the famed Kaziranga National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major conservation success story.

Margherita said the state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has prioritised wildlife protection while simultaneously pushing for development across the state.

He asserted that the BJP government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against wildlife crimes and strengthened surveillance and anti-poaching measures in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, the Union Minister also criticised attempts to forge a united front against the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

Margherita said such alliances are driven purely by political opportunism and lack a common vision for development.

“The opposition is trying to form alliances only to oppose the BJP. But they have no agenda for development or welfare of the people,” he said.

He added that the BJP government remains focused on development and improving the lives of the people of Assam.

“We will continue to talk about development. Our focus is on infrastructure, employment opportunities and overall progress of the state,” Margherita said.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the people of Assam would once again support the BJP, citing what he described as visible changes in governance and development over the past few years.

He further said the government’s initiatives in areas such as connectivity, investment, and conservation have strengthened Assam’s growth trajectory.

Margherita reiterated that the BJP is committed to protecting the state’s rich natural heritage while ensuring sustained economic development.



