Congress Expels Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil After Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

The Indian National Congress has expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces rape allegations, following the Kerala court’s decision to reject his anticipatory bail plea. According to sources, the suspended Palakkad legislator has been removed from the party’s primary membership after the KPCC reviewed the accusations and concluded he could no longer remain within the organisation.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph confirmed that the party sought and received approval from the AICC before finalising Mamkootathil’s expulsion. The MLA had already been under suspension since August, after several women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The issue first surfaced when actor Rini Ann George alleged that a “young prominent politician” had been sending her explicit messages and pressuring her to meet him in a hotel room. Although she did not identify him directly, leaders from both the BJP and CPI(M) suggested the allegations pointed to the Congress MLA. Subsequently, more women came forward with similar complaints. An audio clip also circulated online in which Mamkootathil was allegedly heard telling a woman to terminate her pregnancy and threatening her.

Mamkootathil has denied all allegations, claiming the viral audio may have been fabricated or altered. Shortly after the accusations gained traction, a case was filed against him for allegedly stalking and harassing women on social media.