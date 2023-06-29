Congress failed to launch Rahul Gandhi despite trying for 20 years: Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader could not be launched in politics despite his party leaders making efforts for the last 20 years.

"Congress is a strange party where leaders are launched. I belong to a party where people launch the leaders, not the party. The Congress has been trying to launch Rahul 'Baba' (Rahul Gandhi) for the last 20 years. This time too the Congress is making unsuccessful attempt to launch Rahul 'Baba',” Shah said while addressing the Hunkar rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Thursday.

“Recently, they held a meeting in Patna where the leaders tried to launch Rahul Gandhi. I want to tell them that he will fail again. The people of Bihar will not stand with corrupt people,” Shah said.

"I want to appeal to the people of Bihar to make BJP victorious in all the 40 seats of the state in next year's Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi will lead the BJP in 2024, will you not give him 40 seats,” Shah asked the crowd, which replied in the affirmative.