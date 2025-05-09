Congress holds 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi to support 'Operation Sindoor', salutes armed forces

Ranchi; The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress on Friday organised a 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi in support of the Indian Army’s decisive action under ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

The 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' was aimed at boosting the morale of the armed forces and demonstrating solidarity with their efforts.

The rally began from the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress headquarters at Shraddhanand Road in Ranchi and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk. It was led by state Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, with a large turnout of party leaders and workers.

Prominent participants included Jharkhand government ministers Dr Irfan Ansari and Deepika Pandey Singh, former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, and Metropolitan Congress President Kumar Raja.

Participants marched with the national flag, raising slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Indian Army Zindabad”.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said, “The Tricolour is the pride of our country. We are ready to make every sacrifice to defend it. At a time when Pakistan has become a breeding ground for terrorism, our armed forces are giving a befitting response. The Congress party salutes the valour of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. We are confident of victory in the fight against terrorism.”

Minister Deepika Pandey Singh added, “The Indian Army is entering enemy territory and holding Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds. Through this ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’, we salute the bravery of our soldiers and send a clear message -- the Congress stands united with the armed forces. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have already said that when it comes to national interest, we are with the Army and the government unconditionally.”

Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari shared the same sentiment, saying, “This yatra is a tribute to the unmatched courage, patriotism, and sacrifice of our brave soldiers. Every Congress worker stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army, and we have full faith in their capability and valour.”



