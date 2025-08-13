Live
- SC orders EVM recount, overturns Sarpanch election in Panipat
- Lineman Braves Adverse Conditions to Restore Power in Siddipet Pond
- BJP leader Surendran slams LDF, UDF on voter list allegations
- Madness of religious extremism: Baloch leader condemns Munir's nuke threat to India
- AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Responds To Pakistan's Water Threats With BrahMos Missile Reference
- Mukesh Rishi says his army background helped him understand the world of ‘Salakaar’
- Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Raises Personal Safety Concerns In Defamation Case Court Proceedings
- BJP Launches Counter-Attack On Congress Over Electoral Irregularities, Questions Sonia Gandhi's Voter Registration Timeline
- Indian Forces Thwart Cross-Border Infiltration Attempt In Uri Sector, Soldier Martyred In Operation
- Samvardhana Motherson’s Q1 net profit drops 44.7 pc
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Raises Personal Safety Concerns In Defamation Case Court Proceedings
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi expresses apprehensions about personal safety during court hearing related to defamation case over Savarkar remarks, citing threats from political opponents and complainant's family connections.
Rahul Gandhi, Veer Savarkar defamation case, security threats, BJP-Congress tensions, Pune court hearing, political polarization
Next Story