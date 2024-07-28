Congress leaders condole victims of Delhi tragedy, call for strict action

New Delhi: The incident of flooding in the basement of a popular coaching centre here that claimed three lives, has garnered responses from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and K. C. Venugopal who called the tragedy a result of "criminal negligence."



Taking to X, Kharge, President of Indian National Congress stated: “It is very sad that three youths lost their lives due to waterlogging in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in the capital Delhi due to criminal negligence of the government and administration. Our deepest condolences to their families.”

Drawing attention to a similar recent incident, he pointed out: “Earlier, another UPSC aspirant died due to electric shock due to waterlogging in Patel Nagar. According to reports, eight people have lost their lives due to electric shock in the last few days.”

Going further, with regard to the city's administration, he said: “Congress had made Delhi an international city. Today, the capital of India is suffering from indifference. Accidents keep happening every day.”

Highlighting the gravity of this incident taking place in the national capital, Kharge expressed: “Such an accident in the country's capital is a matter of great concern for all of us. We have to make our capital better so that our citizens remain safe and those who live and come here have the confidence that they will not be neglected in the country's capital.”

On the same note, Congress General Secretary and MP K. C. Venugopal, too, turned to X and shared his thoughts.

“The tragedy in a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, Delhi has shaken us to the core. My sincere condolences to the families of the departed.”

He reiterated: “Three innocent students lost their lives due to absolute criminal negligence. This is not caused by a natural disaster but because of greed and indifference on the part of the authorities.”

“We demand strictest actions against all those responsible for allowing such a disaster to take place,” he concluded.

On Saturday evening, three students died due to flood and waterlogging in the basement owing to heavy rainfall. Subsequently, students came out in protest against the “negligence” of the government.