Congress Leader's ED Summons Sparks Political Controversy In Manipur

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent summons to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K Meghachandra Singh has ignited a political firestorm. The ED, investigating under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), requested Singh's presence at their New Delhi office on Monday to provide evidence and records.



Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh vehemently criticized the ED's action, labeling it as "political vendetta." Ramesh argued that the summons was a tactic to silence Singh, who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Singh, however, did not appear before the ED on the specified date, citing late receipt of the notice. He expressed confusion over the summons, stating, "I am an MLA, not a minister," questioning the basis of the investigation.

The incident has galvanized support within the Congress party. Manipur Congress spokesperson N Bupendra Meitei publicly backed Meghachandra, announcing the party's intention to challenge the matter legally.

This development underscores the growing political tensions in Manipur, particularly between the Congress and the ruling BJP. Meghachandra Singh, known for his staunch opposition to the BJP and Manipur's Chief Minister, finds himself at the center of this escalating conflict.

As the situation unfolds, it highlights the complex interplay between law enforcement agencies and political dynamics in the state, raising questions about the use of investigative powers in politically charged environments.